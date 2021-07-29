Former Plumb's owner remembered as Muskegon's biggest supporter

Funeral arrangements released for Roger L. Eikenberry, 74, who passed away July 26, at his home.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Roger L. Eikenberry, 74, passed away July 26, 2021, at his home following a battle with cancer. The lifelong Muskegon area resident, community supporter and businessman owned the Plumb's Supermarket chain for over 20 years.

Eikenberry started as a bagger, worked his way up to hold various leadership positions at Plumb's and eventually purchased the business in 1985.

"One thing about Roger is all the Plumb's people were there a long time," said Randy Crow, RC Productions C.E.O. and friend of Eikenberry. "He was very involved in the community and when there was something that needed sponsored in the community he was always stepping up and ready, willing and able. He wanted to give back to Muskegon. He loved Muskegon and he wanted people to be engaged in the community and he wanted to bring fun stuff."

Eikenberry's support for community events included the Muskegon Air Fair, Summer Celebration, Parties in the Park and the Unity Christian Music Festival. He also served on several community boards and organized fundraising efforts to renovate the Frauenthal Theater.

Eikenberry's funeral will be Tuesday, August 3, at 11:00 AM at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores, 49441. The service will be live streamed.

Visitation at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444 will be from 5-8 PM Monday, August 2. According to his obituary contributions in memory of Mr. Eikenberry may be made to The Harbor Hospice Foundation or the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.