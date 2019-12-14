LUDINGTON, Mich. — If baking isn't your thing but you are all about the shopping, there's an event in Ludington you'll want to check out this holiday.

On Saturday, Dec.14, 30 businesses in downtown Ludington are offering a cookie when you stop in. You can buy a box for $15 and use it to collect the sweet treats as you walk through downtown.

Buy your box online and collect it at Red Rooster Coffee and Community at 1:45 Saturday. Each box holds 30 cookies.

The proceeds from the walk will be donated to Mark Boone's LASD Youth Resource Center. The center focuses on providing food and personal hygiene items for students in the Ludington Area School District.

