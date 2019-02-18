PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 15-year-old Park Township girl was rescued from an ice shelf on Lake Michigan after her dog was spotted walking alone on the ice.

Ottawa County deputies were called to Idlewood Beach in Park Township at 2:47 p.m. after a dog was seen howling on the ice. The same dog was seen with the girl on Lake Michigan earlier.

When rescue crews arrived they could see the dog, west of the beach's access point. Park Township deployed their drone and found the girl at the bottom of a ledge about 1,000 feet off shore. When crews flew the drone near the girl she waved at it, showing she was on an ice shelf and not in the water.

Members of the Park Township Fire Department put on water rescue suits and walked out to the girl. They lowered a ladder to her, and she was taken to shore uninjured. The dog was also found and taken to shore.

A crew member points out where the girl was rescued.

