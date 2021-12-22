Goog's Pub & Grub returns to Holland with redesign focused on takeout

After Goog's Pub & Grub closed and was torn down in 2020, the fan-favorite burger spot is coming back to a mixed-use development project.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Goog's Pub & Grub is making a return to Holland — with some upgrades.

The burger joint closed in August 2020, and then was demolished in April to make room for a mixed-use development at 667 Hastings Ave.

Now, the owners are sharing some details on what's next in the venture.

"It’s the worst kept secret in town, that yes, Goog’s is coming back. But things will look a little different," the establishment shared on Facebook.

While the burger restaurant plans to add a designated pickup area that will help increase speed for takeout orders, there will be a smaller seating capacity with 42 seats.

"The new Goog’s will be faster and more capable of handling this new era in the service industry, by introducing a designated pickup area inside the pub. And while you’re waiting for your order or for your table, we’re excited to have you explore our new venture in the attached MGB Market," the Facebook post reads.

The Meat, Grocery, Beverage (MGB) Market will feature steaks, poultry, seafood and veggies mixed with locally-sourced products. You will also be able to pick up a selection of craft beers and wines.

Goog's will share the property with new apartments that are anticipated to be ready by March 2022.

The restaurant and market are expected to open in the late spring to early summer of 2022.

