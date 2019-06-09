GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven is celebrating the completion of the new and improved catwalk by hosting a Catwalk Illumination event.

It will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Haven Pier. The SAVE the Catwalk Facebook page says that all are welcome, and there will be fireworks, an air show and performances by the high school band.

SAVE the Catwalk You are invited! Festivities begin at 7:30. Airshow, GH High School Band, and Fireworks after the Illumination! Meeting at the pier and beach. All welcome. Time to celebrate 🎉.

The catwalk was removed for repairs in 2016, and crews have committed over 10,000 hours to the project which began May 2019.

The catwalk has been part of the Lakeshore in Grand Haven since the 1870s.

