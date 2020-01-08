Great Lakes Surf and Rescue to educate on lake safety

This comes just days after three people drowned in Lake Michigan. This year, 48 people have drowned in the Great Lakes.

GARY, Ind. — In light of recent drownings in the Great Lakes, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP) plans to hold a Water Safety presentation Saturday morning. The presentation is at 9 a.m. in Indiana.

The presentation comes after three separate drowning incidents in Lake Michigan on Thursday.

The presentation will go over the following topics:

The big picture of drowning statistics. Signs of drowning, comparing Hollywood to reality and how to identify when someone is in trouble. Drowning survival strategies. Understanding currents, how they work, form and how to survive them. Basic beach safety including swimming near a lifeguard, knowing where emergency call boxes are and wearing a life jacket. How to help people in trouble and how to use flotation devices to help others. Basic water resuscitation and the importance of first aid and CPR training.

To date, GLSRP has recorded 48 Great Lake Drownings this year. 25 of those have been in Lake Michigan plus two additional cases that left people in critical condition.

