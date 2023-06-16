Surf's up! Great Lakes Surf Festival returns Aug. 12

The fifth annual Great Lakes Surf Festival is coming back to Muskegon on Aug. 12. The event will include up to 50 vendors from across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Editor's note: The attached video is coverage from the 2019 Great Lakes Surf Festival.

Muskegon's annual Great Lakes Surf Festival is getting ready to take on up to 3,000 visitors. The West Michigan Tour Association (WMTA) said a crowd of this size would make the festival not only the largest in the country, but the largest in the world.

The event will include up to 50 vendors from across the state with at least 28 vendors returning from past years, a live band and giveaways all on the Lake Michigan shoreline of Pere Marquette Beach.

The WMTA also said that the festival will go on rain or shine. They have built in two rain delay days so that vendors, visitors and participants will not be disappointed by unexpected weather.

With the festival anticipating a large crowd, they also expect visitors from both peninsulas, other states and even other countries.

The association encourages people of all ages to participate in the festival, and said they offer free passes for college students who show a valid ID.

The WMTA membership base consists of more than 800 attractions, lodging, events and activities all across the west side of Michigan. For more information, visit WMTA.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.