Army Corps: Great Lakes likely reached peak water levels, predicted to decline

The US Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that each of the Great Lakes, except Lake Superior, have likely reached peak water levels.

DETROIT — The Great Lakes water levels have reached their peak and are likely going to decline, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Detroit district made the announcement Tuesday, saying each of the Great Lakes, expect for Lake Superior, have likely reached their peak water levels for the year. They are now predicted to decline.

According to the press release, Lakes Michigan and Huron set another new monthly mean record high water level in July, however the water level is expected to slowly drop the rest of the year.

Water levels on Lakes St. Clair, Erie, and Ontario all continued to decline last month, with no new records set on those lakes in July, the Corps said.

The water level of Lake Superior is expected to peak next month before entering its period of typical seasonal decline.

"While we expect water levels to decline across most of the Great Lakes, levels still remain extremely high," said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office at the Corps Detroit district.

The Corps most recent forecast projects that Lake Michigan-Huron will likely set another new record high monthly mean water level next month in August before dropping back beneath record highs in September. With the continued high water on many of the lakes, and the approaching active fall storm period, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges those impacted by the high water levels last fall to be preparing for similar or worse impacts over the next few months.

RELATED VIDEO: