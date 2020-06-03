DETROIT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning lakeshore homeowners to prepare for similar or higher water levels compared to last year.

Even though the month of February was dry across the Great Lakes basin, water levels remain high across all the lakes going into the spring. Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron and Erie set new monthly records for February. The last time those records were set were in the late 1980s.

Late winter and spring is typically when the Great Lakes experience a seasonal rise because of increased rainfall and runoff. Water levels tend to peak in the summer and early fall.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said significant erosion will continue to be a problem as water levels remain "extremely high."

In 2019, the lakeshore was repeatedly battered in the fall by high waters and strong storms. It has caused lakeshore homeowners to be on the defensive against the rapidly eroding shoreline. Some have moved their homes back from the shore, some have built emergency seawalls and some have had to demolish their cottages.

"After months of generally wet conditions, February was finally drier across most of the Great Lakes." said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District. "However levels remain above or near record highs for this time of year, and we expect impacts to those along the coastline to increase as water levels now begin rising towards their seasonal peaks."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the most recent 6-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels could peak near last year's levels.

