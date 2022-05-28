West Olive animal shelter looking for man who left dog tied up outside after-hours

"At the very least, if this person had looked around a little bit more, they could have put the dog in a covered place,” Harbor Humane said in a Facebook post.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is looking for the person they caught on surveillance cameras tying up a dog and leaving it outside their building Friday night.

According to a Facebook post, cameras caught the young man observing that the building was closed, and proceeded to tie up the dog on a pole outside and leave. Harbor Humane said they do not know if the dog was a stray or if it belonged to the individual that left it.

The lakeshore animal shelter is asking that the person who left the dog or anyone with any information please contact them by email (office@harborhumane.org) or by phone (616.399.2119x119.)

The Facebook post reads:

"If this dog is a stray, it is really important we get all the information needed in order to help reunite the dog with his owners. At the very least, if this person had looked around a little bit more, they could have put the dog in a covered, outdoor place.”

Along with the plea for information, Harbor Humane also included a few reminders for the community, saying:

“Harbor Humane has staff at our facility from 7:30 a.m. until (at least) 7:30 p.m.. Even if our admission desk is not open, we will always take in stray animals or animals in emergency situations if we have staff there."

"If it is after hours, please call the non-emergency number for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.249.0911. In this case and in talking to the Animal Control Officers, if this person had called them and said they were at our facility, they could have sent an officer. All officers have access to our building.”

For more information on Harbor Humane Society, or to help donate, visit their website or Facebook page.