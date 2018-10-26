HOLLAND, Mich. - Traumatic childhood experiences, smoking, drinking, and poverty. As beautiful and as quaint as Ottawa County is, the lakeshore community is dealing with it all. That's according to the 2018 assessment report released by United Way this month.

The organization creates the report every three years to take a pulse of what's going on in the community, so that people who are responsible for addressing these problems know what the real issues are.

Here are a few of the featured issues:

36% of households in Ottawa County are struggling to make ends meet.

In schools, students that are poor and/or are not white show lower performance than their peers in all grades and all subjects.

43% of underage students say it would be very easy to get cigarettes and nearly 12% of teens believe there is no risk to smoking one or more packs of cigarettes a day

More than half of students say if it would be very easy to get alcohol and more than a third have been to a party where alcohol was available.

1 in 5 minority teens goes hungry and 1 in 8 of those surveyed say they are often hungry because there is not enough food in their home.

53% of adults in Ottawa County say they had at least one adverse childhood experiences like witnessing domestic violence as a kid or growing up with a family member who has drinking or drug problem, 14% say they've had 4 adverse childhood experiences.

