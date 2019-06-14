GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you have plans to head to the lakeshore this weekend, you may want to do something else.

A beach hazard advisory is in effect until Saturday but could extend through the rest of the weekend.

Waves, possibly three to six feet high and strong rip currents are expected which can cause dangerous swimming conditions.

"With the heavier waves it can get a little bit dangerous," Grand Haven Coast Guard Master Chief Kirk McKay said.

Between the strong winds and the high waves, the coast guard wants you to stay out of the water.

"Anyone that wants to swim, we advise against it," McKay said.

As of Friday, the water in Grand Haven is below 50 degrees.

"Most people don't usually swim when its cold but there's always someone out there that tries," McKay said. "Seventy-seven degree water temperature and lower can be a high risk of hypothermia."

Despite the warnings, Grand Haven State Park is still a popular place.

"We always know that this time of year, brings people on the beach and we know that there can be higher risk that people could drown. We're hoping the temperature of the water and the temperature of the air will keep people back," McKay said.

It's not only the swimmers they're worried about. The water levels in Lake Michigan are much higher now.

"With the higher levels in the lake, it's really something that's been a concern with people walking out on the pier with the waves coming up because it washes right over across there," McKay said.

Between the possible three to six foot waves, rip currents and structural and longshore currents, authorities advise that you stay back.

"We're hoping people stay off the beaches, or if they are, they're in a good safe area," McKay said.

