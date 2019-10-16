Bundle up on Wednesday, it's going to be wet and windy.

Lake-effect rain showers will dampen the West Michigan area, but strong winds will create large waves affecting the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service says waves will reach 10-14 feet high, likely causing lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. The weather service is warning of downed tree limbs and scattered power outages possible within 20 miles of Lake Michigan.

The high waves will cover piers.

Here is what Lake Michigan looked like on Saturday:

Waves crash on Grand Haven pier Photos by Kevin Longworth Photos by Kevin Longworth Photos by Kevin Longworth Photos by Kevin Longworth Photos by Kevin Longworth Photos by Kevin Longworth

