GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - An Ottawa County family is bringing awareness to shaken baby syndrome after losing one of their own. Eight-month-old Scarlett Rae Marie Burroughs died of baby shaken syndrome earlier this month. Her mother's boyfriend Cameron Toppen was charged with her murder.

Donation jars now sit at the counters of Burger Kings around Ottawa County to help raise funeral expenses for the little girl taken too soon.

"It's horrible losing someone so young," Melissa Yahne, Scarlett's aunt told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

On Friday afternoon at a memorial service Melissa Yahne will celebrate Scarlett's life one last time.

But then what?

"I don't want to have anyone have to go through what we went through," she said. "They have a life that they could not live because of something so simple and it's tragic."

A tragedy that has struck three different West Michigan families this month, suspects in each case have been charged. But it's those cases where Yahne searches for answers.

"I really want to get a hold of the other families," she added.

The Ottawa County woman is hoping to find the other victim's families to be apart of a candlelight vigil she is hosting next weekend. She hopes to use the event to help share educational information about shaken baby syndrome and to honor all that they've lost.

"It's giving me a sense of meaning to what happened to her, even when she's gone," Yahne added.

If you would like to participate in the vigil or would like to contact Yahne for more information you can reach her on Facebook.

Shaken Baby Syndrome Candlelight Vigil

Saturday, December 8, 2018

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Second Reformed Church

1000 Waverly Road

Grand Haven, Michigan

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM