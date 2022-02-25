Jon Mills' letter to Muskegon as he departs 13 ON YOUR SIDE

For more than 20 years, Jon Mills has embedded himself in Muskegon to share stories from the community. While he's leaving 13 ON YOUR SIDE, he won't be far.

MUSKEGON, Mich — For more than 20 years, Jon Mills has embedded himself in Muskegon sharing stories of transformation, the ups and downs, and held the powerful accountable.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is grateful for his hard work and dedication to Muskegon throughout the years. Because of his strong connection to the lakeshore community, we thought it best to have him share his thoughts:

Dear friends, neighbors, and community members,

This will be my last week as a lakeshore reporter for 13 ON YOUR SIDE in Muskegon. I have decided it’s time to leave television journalism and begin a new chapter in my career.

After Friday, February 25 you’ll no longer see me on your television screen, however, you’ll likely still spot me in line at the grocery store, hiking at Muskegon State Park, and stopping at your garage sales to find a treasure!

I’m excited to announce I have accepted a position at Muskegon Community College as a video communications manager joining a talented team of professionals working to tell MCC’s story. I’ll get to share with this community the exciting things happening at the college and, most of all, help students achieve their goals.

It was an opportunity and a new professional challenge I couldn’t pass up and, thankfully, it’s also an opportunity that allows me and my family the ability to stay right here in the community we love so dearly.

As I type this letter, memories from the past 24 years come rushing in: from the demolition of the Muskegon Mall, Sappi, and B.C. Cobb to the moment I watched the first cruise ship arrive downtown. There were tall ships, motorcycle rallies, Heritage Landing concerts, snowstorms, windstorms, floods, and high water that pulled cottages and homes into Lake Michigan. However, for me, the joy of being a community storyteller was all about getting to know you. Just last week it was my privilege to talk with a community member who shared that he was buying roses on Valentine’s Day for his wife of 54 years even though she passed away in November. He said it was a tradition he couldn't quite let go of. Encounters like these helped me find meaning and purpose in my daily work and allowed me to know and care about the individuals behind the headlines.

When I started as the Muskegon photojournalist in December of 1997, I knew very little about this town.

I had only heard about the amazing state and county parks, miles of beaches and rivers, and the luge track.

Muskegon, you’ve shown me this small town along Lake Michigan is a very special place filled with good, hardworking, and genuine people. I’ve been blessed to “Watch Muskegon Go” during some very exciting times, especially in the city’s core downtown.

The time has come for me to turn over the camera and microphone to someone new who will carry on 13’s long tradition of having a reporter dedicated to reporting from this great community.

Thank you, Muskegon. Keep on going and I vow to keep watching.

- Jon

Dear friends, neighbors, and community members, This will be my last week as lakeshore reporter for 13 ON YOUR SIDE in... Posted by Jon Mills Wzzm on Monday, February 21, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.