MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is asking visitors to stay away from the Kruse Park boardwalk due to high water levels and shoreline erosion.

The high water and erosion has caused damage to the boardwalk, making access to the beach unsafe, according to a post on the City of Muskegon Government Facebook page.

The boardwalk through the dunes will remain open, but city officials are asking visitors not to attempt to access the beach via other routes within the park.

Accessing the beach through different routes could lead to increased erosion from the foot traffic through sensitive dune areas, the post said.

The dog beach will be limited to the north end of the designated dog areas, near the curve on Beach Street.

The closest access to the boardwalk will be at Beachwood Park until repairs can be made to Kruse Park, city officials said on the post.

The Lake Michigan lakeshore has been ravaged by erosion the last few months because of high water levels and several strong storms. This drone video shows some of the destruction near Muskegon's Kruse Park Beach. Because of the erosion, some lakeshore residents are scrambling to protect their homes and their property from the waves.

