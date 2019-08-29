Authorities have issued lakeshore flooding and beach hazard advisories for Lake Michigan that continue through Thursday.

High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions persist with a high risk of rip currents at all beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions on Thursday include South

Beach at South Haven, Grand Haven State Park, and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

West winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph, will continue to

generate waves as high as 8 feet today. Winds and waves will

briefly relax late tonight and early Thursday, but will ramp up

and become hazardous again by Thursday afternoon. Winds Thursday

will be southwesterly at up to 35 mph, with waves of 5 to 8 feet

expected north of Holland and 3 to 5 feet south of Holland.

Officials warn of flooding and beach erosion as water is forced into

channels between pier heads -- which could flood portions of port towns

along the river channel edges. Waves may completely submerge

pier decks at times.

Authorities say to avoid swimming at Lake Michigan beaches or walking out on the piers for the next couple days.

