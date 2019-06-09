MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Over 400 volunteers participated in this year's United Way of the Lakeshore Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 6. They worked on 17 projects across Muskegon County, including restoring the Johnny O. Harris Park.

The Johnny O. Harris Park is a memorial park in Muskegon Heights for an officer who died in the line of duty in 1975. The volunteers repainted the basketball courts, replaced swings and cleared hundreds of feet of pathways.

The Day of Caring volunteers also worked on repairing and doing landscaping on veteran homes, early childhood centers, Ryerson Creek and sending out hundreds of Thank You cards to those who serve. They also sorted school supplies for every public school district in Muskegon County and Muskegon Heights Academy.

The United Way of the Lakeshore organizes the Day of Caring every year. Their goal for 2025 is to have 10,000 working families have their basic needs met.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.