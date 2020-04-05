MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you live along the lakeshore and have clothing and other small household items to donate -- Goodwill Industries of West Michigan is reopening some of its donation drive-thru drop-offs.

At this time, Goodwill said it will not be accepting furniture or large item donations.

Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids will start reopening their drive-thru drop-offs at some locations in the area on Friday, May 8.

In order to maintain social distancing, Goodwill said the donation drop-offs that are reopening will implement a touchless system, asking that donors bag and box their items and then place the donations inside the provided carts.

"Safety is our priority!" Goodwill of West Michigan said on Facebook. "Our staff have been fully trained on safety procedures, proper PPE use, and social distancing. Donations are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before processing."

Donations will be accepted Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Fremont: 1422 W. Main St.

Grand Haven: 1112 Robbins Rd.

Ludington: 4781 US-10

Holland: 393 E. Lakewood Blvd.

North Muskegon: 1169 Whitehall Rd.

Muskegon: 1934 E. Sherman Blvd.

Norton Shores: 1484 E. Ellis Rd.

Goodwill asks that all donations be brought to the drop-off locations during open days and hours. If you have questions about what donations the nonprofit will accept, call the store in your area.

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan GOOD NEWS! We have RE-OPENED Select Donation Drive-thrus! We know yo... u have been cleaning your closets and we are ready to accept your generous donations! Thank you!! (All of our stores remain closed until further notice.) At this time we will not be accepting furniture or large item donations.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.