14 local restaurants to feature new menu items during Lakeshore Restaurant Week

Lakeshore Restaurant Week aims to highlight local businesses and introduce customers to new restaurants.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re looking for a chance to try new foods and support local restaurants, you’re in luck! Lakeshore Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and lasts for 10 days.

A total of 14 restaurants in the Muskegon and Whitehall area are participating to highlight local restaurants. Specialty menu items and discounts will be offered to encourage customers to try new restaurants and foods.

“We have a wide group of participating restaurants," said Rich Berry, Director of Sales for Cumulus - Muskegon. "Going out to eat is just one more way of things getting back to normal. That's a good sign of better things to come."

Participating restaurants are working to create new items to draw new customers in.

"That's what makes this fun," said Berry. "Restaurants can be as creative as they allow themselves to be. And the customer is the winner, and that's a great thing."

The following restaurants are participating this year:

The Lake House Waterfront Grille

Walker's, An American Brasserie in Muskegon MI

Mr. Quick

Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

Dr. Rouf's Barbecue

Pub 111

Hamburger Mikey

Full Moon Saloon Diner and Saloon

No Name Saloon Bar & Grill

The Valkryie

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Hearthstone Bistro

IHOP

Lakeshore Restaurant Week is organized by a variety of Muskegon Cumulus Radio stations.

More information on Lakeshore Restaurant Week can be found on their website. For a full list of participating locations and menu specials, click here.

