LANSING, Mich. — Beach erosion along Lake Michigan continues to threaten many West Michigan homes. Tuesday, lawmakers will discuss legislation aimed at protecting them.

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Angela Cunningham spoke with the state senator spearheading the effort and what he's hoping for.

Images like this one, of homes falling into Lake Michigan, underscore how big this problem is. State Senator Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) believes something as simple as changing the permitting process could have a huge impact.

Erosion causes a house on the lakeshore in Muskegon County to collapse.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

RELATED: Cottage removed piece-by-piece after collapsing onto a Lake Michigan beach

Victory has introduced a bill that would do just that. Lawmakers are expected to discuss that legislation in the state capitol Tuesday afternoon. Some homeowners impacted by the erosion will also testify.

Victory said he's confident the bill has bipartisan support and says it could be voted out of committee today. That would put homeowners one step closer to changes that would speed up how quickly contractors could protect their homes.

As of right now, red tape and regulatory hurdles are preventing those contractors from getting started on abatement work, according to Victory. this include things like placing a steel seawall or limestone along the beach and hillside to stop waves from hitting the shore.

Victory says the legislation would streamline -- not eliminate -- the permitting process. And, it would only apply when we have historically high lake levels like we've seen recently.

More Lakeshore Erosion Coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.