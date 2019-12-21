SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — If you see some large boulders and rocks along the lakeshore in South Haven, they're supposed to be there.

Tom Renner, a photographer from South Haven Area Emergency Services, said crews from deBest, Inc. are placing large limestone boulders along the Lake Michigan shoreline to protect a threatened home.

The work is taking place just south of the city's South Beach along Monroe Boulevard.

Renner said deBest is bringing 10,000 tons of limestone from Manitowoc, Wisconsin across Lake Michigan to Holland. It is then being trucked to erosion control projects between Fennville in Allegan County and Covert in Van Buren County.

Limestone boulders in South Haven

