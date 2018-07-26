MUSKEGON, Mich. - Its been less than a week since Alyssa Clark's life turned upside down, this time for the better. Clark is the North Muskegon woman 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on. She was in kidney failure and her family advertised for a donor and it worked.

Clark received a kidney transplant last Thursday.

Clark and her family call the entire situation bittersweet, a horrible blessing. Her kidney came from Muskegon teen Kaleb Iversen, a 14-year-old, taken far too soon.

Though Alyssa may not have to worry about kidney failure again any time soon, she hopes another local family can soon feel the same way.

"Its been real overwhelming but in a positive way," she told 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Wednesday.

Though she may no longer be in kidney failure, that doesn't mean all the pain is gone. Clark has often thought about the Iversen family that donated her the kidney. Her mind has also wandered to the people who remain on a list.

"I've been trying to figure out a way to keep all this momentum going and see if we can raise more awareness," Marge Nichols, Alyssa's mom, said.

"If you were considering donating to me, please continue to get tested donate to somebody else," Clark added.

Seven miles away in the city of Muskegon, Demarcus Watson's wife, Sarah, sifts through an old wedding album.

"I know there is one here somewhere," Sarah said as she turned a page.

The mother of two looks for a photo of her, her husband, and her two sons. A photo from their wedding. A photo from a better time.

"We had gotten married in 2014 and then he [Demarcus] started dialysis in 2015," Sarah said.

Demarcus was diagnosed with Lupus about 16 years ago. In August of 2015 it caused kidney failure, a common side-effect.

"I was expecting it but not that soon," he said.

Three years have past, family members are unable to donate, and dialysis continues. The couple's two little boys are figuring out just how serious this situation is.

"The older they get the more they start to understand what's going on. What potentially that could happen," Demarcus added.

Which is why they're taking a page out of a well known book. The couple is beginning to mark their cars advertising for an extra kidney. It was that campaign that helped Alyssa get hers.

"It's very important for me, mainly for the kids" Sarah said as she began to cry. "Our oldest asks all the time why he can't just donate. He doesn't realize he's only nine."

"Dialysis isn't a life. It's barely living," Alyssa Clark said as she encourage others to donate life.

"You can really impact somebody's life and their whole family."

If you are interested, in finding out if you are a match with Demarcus, please call (616) 685-5187 he is on the St. Mary's Transplant Center list .

Alyssa's family has boxes of dialysis medication they're not able to give back to the pharmaceutical company. If you may find a need for it you can contact Marge Nichols on Facebook.

