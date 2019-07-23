LUDINGTON, Mich. — Ludington Police are stepping up enforcement of breakwall closures.

In the last week, police have issued 10 tickets to individuals who've ignored the sign and walked out on the north breakwall even though it's closed because conditions are too dangerous.

"As a city right on the lakeshore we have a duty—not only the fire department, police department, sheriff's department, and Coast Guard—we have a duty to respond when somebody falls in. So if we can prevent that because of wind and weather and water level concerns, then we do that," said Mark Barnett, Ludington Police Chief.

Police have closed the breakwall this summer more than in past summers because of the extremely high water on Lake Michigan.

"We do not want to do that, but we want people to stay on the sign side of the barricade," Barnett said.

The ticket for going beyond the breakwall closed sign is a civil infraction that could cost violators $500.

The breakwater remains closed on Tuesday July 23. It will reopen when conditions on the lake calm.

