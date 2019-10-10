MUSKEGON, Mich. — The former executive director of Muskegon County Habitat for Humanity is accused of embezzling from the nonprofit and using the funds on himself and his family.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office charged Andrew Mann, 35, with embezzlement from a nonprofit organization. The charge is a 10-year felony.

Allegedly, while Mann was the executive director of Muskegon County's Habitat for Humanity program, he took more than $20,000 from Muskegon County Habitat for Humanity and spent some of the money on a family trip to Disney World.

That organization is now Solid Rock Housing Support. Solid Rock issued the followed statement:

"We are working with local authorities to recover damages and are seeking to recoup Andrew's unauthorized charges to creditors. We tightened our procedures and chain of accountability to ensure that this isolated incident never happens again."

Mann is scheduled for a preliminary examination next week in Muskegon County District Court.

