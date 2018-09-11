COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man in his 70s is dead after his house caught on fire this morning.

Covert Township firefighters were called to the home on 76th Street near 30th Avenue at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Jerry Lee Rawson was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Covert firefighters were joined by responders from Watervliet Fire Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services to battle the flames. The home was destroyed.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

