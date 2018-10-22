SAUGATUCK, Mich. - The man police have been searching for since Oct. 13 has been found dead in Allegan County.

Justin Brown, 39, was located on Monday, Oct. 22, in the Kalamazoo River near Coral Gables.

The cause of death has not been released. At the time of his disappearance, family and friends told authorities he did not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior was not normal for him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

