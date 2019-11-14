NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mercy Health is working to put a new facility along the lakeshore.

The health network recently broke ground on the 40,000-square foot facility at 3570 Henry Street, where the old Kmart used to be located.

The $20 million facility is scheduled to open February 2021 and will offer family medicine, urgent care, a pharmacy, X-ray, physical therapy, aesthetic and lab services.

Provided

Mercy Health says the new facility is designed for patient convenience and brings several key health care services to the area -- all under one roof. The new facility will consolidate three primary care practices: Harborwood Family Medicine, Harbour Pointe and Norton Family Practice.

Once open, the Norton Shores facility will house 25 primary care providers.

The Norton Shores facility is among Mercy Health West Michigan’s newest outpatient centers. Similar facilities opened in North Muskegon and Hudsonville in 2018.

More health news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.