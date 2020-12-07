Michigan's Adventure waterpark to open July 16; Amusement park to remain closed

Michigan's Adventure will be opening half of its park this summer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — (Grand Haven Tribune) The WildWater Adventure waterpark at Michigan’s Adventure is set to open its 2020 season next week with stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and associates, the company said.

The waterpark will initially open to season passholders on July 16, then open to the public on July 17. Daily ticket sales began Wednesday, and reservations are required for all guests.

Amusement park attractions at Michigan’s Adventure will not be open this summer, the company says.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our waterpark in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure. “Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

Video and detailed information has been added on Michigan’s Adventure’s website and mobile app that outlines the new protocols to ensure a safe and clean environment, which include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management.

A requirement to complete a previsit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission.

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates.

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols.

Social-distancing markers throughout the entrance and waterpark, including water attraction queue lines.

Limited guest/associate contact.

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas.

Additional hand sanitizing stations.

Capacity management throughout the park.

Currently, planned operating days are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Current 2020 season passes have been extended through 2021.