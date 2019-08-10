MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Milwaukee construction barrel, somehow, made its way across Lake Michigan and washed up on a West Michigan beach.

The City of Muskegon posted about the barrel on Facebook, saying the "visitor" was found on shore at Pere Marquette. They named it "Darrel the Barrel."

They asked Muskegon residents to offer ideas for things Darrel should see "on his visit" to Muskegon. Commenters have suggested the local museums, Hackley House, a Lumberjacks game and more.

When asked if they'll send the barrel back, the city said "We’ve discussed ideas for the barrel but haven’t made plans yet.

