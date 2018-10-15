SAUGATUCK, Mich. - A man from the Grand Rapids area has been reported missing.

Friends and family of 39-year-old Justin Brown say he was last seen at a bar in Saugatuck around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. Brown was wearing a gray Columbia jacket, a dark baseball hat, and jeans.

Deputies, family members, and friends have searched all over the area but they have not been able to find him.

There has been no activity on Brown's cell phone, though the last known location of that phone was in the Saugatuck area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Marine Division is searching the water near a bar in Saugatuck where Justin Michael Brown, a 39 y/o from Grand Rapids, was last seen early Saturday morning @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/a52cMC1oMQ — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) October 15, 2018

Brown does not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior is not normal for him.

If anybody has any information about Justin Brown, please call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500, or silent observer at 1-800-554-3633.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

