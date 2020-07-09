Search for missing teen paused due to hazardous lake conditions

An 18-year-old is still missing after disappearing in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The search for an 18-year-old who is believed to have drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday has been discontinued Monday due to unsafe beach conditions.

The teen went missing Sunday around 4:30 pm, while swimming at South Beach with a 19-year-old friend. That friend was rescued about five minutes after the distress call, where he was found clinging to a buoy about 100 yards from shore.

The rescued teen said his friend tried swimming back to shore, but went under the water. Rescue crews were not able to find him Sunday. Both are from the Jackson area.

"You want to be able to come out and give closure to the family," said Capt. Paul Quinn with the South Haven Area Emergency Services. "But with conditions the way they are, there’s just nothing we can do right now."

In conditions like Monday, the wind and waves create visibility problems for rescue teams, even 10 or 15 feet deep.

Quinn said at this point, it is a recovery mission. The search was called off last night once it became too dark, and rescue crews were exhausted.

"There’s such thing as a golden hour," said Quinn. "In the first hour, you hope that you can get a hold of the victim and get them in the hospital and hope resuscitate efforts can be done."

The search will continue once conditions improve at the beach in South Haven. The beach was closed on Monday due to the dangerous swimming conditions.

"This will be the third victim this year," said Quinn. "Don’t let them die in vain. Listen to the flags, this can happen to anybody. You may think you are a strong swimmer, You may think, 'oh this can't happen to me,' but it can, and it will. The lake will always win."

