In recent months Muskegon City Commissioners have had their fair share of important decisions to make.

Commissioners approved a large housing development on dune-property near Pere Marquette, opted into medical marijuana, and made staffing changes to the city's fire department.

When making those big decisions, commissioners often don't take public comment until after voting.

That's expected to change if commissioners approve the recently drafted "Revised City Commission Rules and Procedures."

The proposed changes appeared in the city commission's agenda packet for Tuesday, Aug. 27 meeting.

If approved, some procedures won't change. City residents wishing to address commissioners, the mayor and city manager will still get three minutes to do so.

But public comments on agenda items up for a vote would happen before commissioners vote.

That can happen currently, but only if the mayor calls for comments.

"This kind of just give a little more structure to it, so everybody gets to talk about everything they want to talk about," said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

The proposed change would make public comments before agenda item votes the rule, not the exception. If approved a second public comment period would happen at the end of the agenda too. Doubling the opportunity for residents to speak.

Under the proposed rules, residents would be asked to direct public comments to the mayor. Commissioners wouldn't be allowed to debate or negotiate with commenters.

Pending approval Tuesday night, the changes should be in place when the city commission meets in September.

