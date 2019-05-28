MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Work hasn't started on the Muskegon convention center because the final convention center development agreement between the City of Muskegon, County of Muskegon and Parkland Properties hasn't been approved by all three parties.

An earlier version of the agreement was in place, but in April Muskegon County Commissioners removed a prevailing wage requirement from the original agreement.

That requirement called for contractors on the project to pay employees local union-level wages. Because the development agreement was altered, it was sent back to Muskegon City Commissioners for a vote.

Tuesday's Muskegon City Commission agenda includes "Convention Center Development Agreement Amendment Number One."

Commissioners may vote to follow the county's lead, keep prevailing wage on the project. If the prevailing wage requirement remains it would likely result in a roadblock that would delay or possibly derail efforts to build the $19 million convention center.

Muskegon area union tradesmen and tradeswomen rallied at the convention center groundbreaking May 8. They say if the project goes forward without prevailing wage, the convention center will end up being built by out-of-town workers.

"We have probably a dozen plumbers and pipe fitters in the Muskegon County area that would be happy to go to work right now," said Ryan Bennett, West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters, and Service Trades Local Union No. 174.

Bennet believes the prevailing wage would not increase convention center construction costs and would benefit Muskegon's economy.

"You have to be cognizant of the impact that you're going to have on the local economy and try to maximize those public dollars and keep them in the community as long as possible," Bennet said.

If Muskegon City Commissioners do remove prevailing wage it may be replaced with a local preference clause to give contractors financial incentives if at least 40% of their workforce is made up of Muskegon County residents.

The Muskegon City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at Muskegon City Hall, 933 Terrace Street.

