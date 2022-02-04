Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to the bench in Muskegon County

Gov. Whitmer has appointed a north Muskegon attorney to the 14th Circuit Court of Muskegon County.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of Kenneth S. Hoopes to the 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County.

The appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2023, after Judge Timothy G. Hicks stepped down effective Jan. 1, 2022.

A full term in the circuit court is six years. Hoopes will have to run for reelection in Nov. 2022 in order to be appointed for a full term.

"This appointment is an opportunity to continue and ensure civility in our courts with equal access to justice for all individuals no matter their walk of life," Hoopes said. "I am so very thankful to Gov. Whitmer for giving me this opportunity. I cannot wait to begin serving the Muskegon County community as its next circuit court judge."

According to the release, Hoopes currently serves as an attorney with Ladas & Hoopes Law Offices, PLC, where he specializes in plaintiff personal injury, probate and estate planning and social security disability. He has also worked in criminal defense and family law, including divorce and custody cases.

Along with the appointment of Hoopes, Gov. Whitmer also announced the appointments of David M. Cohen to the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County and Jennifer L. Whitten to the Grand Traverse County Probate Court on Thursday.

"These three new appointees will bring extensive legal experience to the bench in Southeast, Western and Northern Michigan," Whitmer said. "I appreciate David, Kenneth and Jennifer for stepping up to serve their fellow Michiganders, and I am confident that they will faithfully uphold state law."

