RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old woman was killed and a second person injured in a crash in Muskegon County Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of S. Ravenna Road and Ellis Road in Ravenna Township, according to a press release from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the woman was driving an SUV west on Ellis Road when she went through a stop sign at Ravenna Road. The SUV struck the side of a northbound semi-truck, went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, everyone involved was wearing seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

