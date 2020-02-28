MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Family Care (MFC) announced Friday they are appointing a new CEO. Daniel Oglesby, a former executive vice president and member of the Spectrum Health Systems Leadership Team, will fill the position.

The Muskegon Heights healthcare facility has been looking for a new CEO after the former President and CEO Sheila Bridges was terminated after she was escorted from the facility in December.

"Dan has participated in 89 mergers and acquisitions and was instrumental in supporting the globalization initiative at Amway Corporation and the merger of Grand Rapids Butterworth and Blodgett Hospitals, forming the Spectrum Health System," a press release from interim CEO Mitze Alexander said.

Oglesby is a current resident of Grand Rapids, but he used to live in Muskegon. He is also the founder and pastor of Living Word Christian Center Church in Wyoming.

Oglesby is taking over an embattled MFC.

The healthcare facility announced earlier this month that is it shutting down on March 31. Patients who showed up for appointments on Feb. 14 were turned away without notice and were told of the closure.

Around 70% of the facility's staff have already been terminated. In recent weeks MFC's 10-member board has grown increasingly concerned about the facility's debt, lack of revenue and ability to make payroll.

Michigan State Police is also investigating MFC staff members for possible embezzlement.

Muskegon Family Care provided medical, dental, and mental health care to around 20,000 patients. The facility provided service despite a patients ability to pay. MFC is in communication with other area health care facilities including Hackley Community Care, Mercy Health and Affinia Health, to continue patient coverage.

