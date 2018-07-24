MUSKEGON, Mich. - It's been several weeks since the city of Muskegon Heights sent an eight-page offer to the City of Muskegon to provide fire, rescue and medical first response services in that community.

The offer was met with a counteroffer sent back to Muskegon Heights on June 28.

The nine-page response from Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson to Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm shows the two sides have several issues to resolve in an effort to combine the two fire departments.

Peterson said Tuesday, July 24, the offer from Muskegon Heights didn't provide the long-range cost savings his city is seeking.

Muskegon Heights wants to charge Muskegon $3.6 million annually to provide fire services.

Peterson's counteroffer to Eckholm asks a number of questions and makes suggestions that would likely be agreeable to city commissioners in Muskegon.

"I gave him some questions that I wanted him to answer and some things that I thought made the opportunity more sustainable for us and for them," Peterson said.

The response did not include a specific amount less than the $3.6 million annual price tag Muskegon Heights offered. It does suggest reductions to annual spending on training, equipment and paid time off for firefighters.

"One of the concerns about our department was that it was kind of top heavy," Peterson said.

A proposed $35,000 raise to the Muskegon Heights Chief to oversee the proposed larger combined department was also questioned.

Peterson suggested naming the combined fire department "Shoreline Metro Fire" or "Muskegon Area Metro Fire" instead of the "Muskegon Heights Metro Fire Department."

Both city managers were scheduled to meet face-to-face Tuesday at Muskegon's city hall.

"To get some clarification on things they think can be changed, what things can't be changed and see if there is a path forward," Peterson said.

Muskegon's contract with its firefighters ends Dec. 31 of this year.

"We do not just want to make a hasty decision," Peterson said. "That's not good for us long term."

If the two sides can agree on terms, the earliest the newly formed combined fire department could be active would be Jan. 1, 2019.

