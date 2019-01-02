MUSKEGON, Mich. — City leaders in Muskegon spent several weeks informing residents about a new seasonal parking ordinance, they passed out thousands of brightly colored information cards, and now the time has come for enforcement of the ordinance.

Violators of the parking rules may receive a $15.00 ticket.

The rules were established to allow city plow drivers to more efficiently remove snow from city streets.

"Our goal is not to write tickets," said Jeffrey Lewis, Muskegon Public Safety Director. "Our goal has been to maintain our streets in the most efficient and effective way we can and I think it's working."

Lewis says if everyone complies city streets will be cleaned from curb to curb at least every three days, even during prolonged periods of snow.

City leaders distributed a summery of the new ordinance on social media several times since it was approved by city commissioners.

The rules are stated below:

Chapter 92 “Traffic and Vehicles,” Article V “Local Parking Restrictions,” Section 92-71 “Parking Restrictions,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Muskegon is amended as follows:

From December 1 through March 1 of each year where parking is currently allowed on both sides of the street, on street parking is modified as follows:

1. Parking is allowed on the side of the street with even numbered addresses on even numbered calendar days between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

2. Parking is allowed on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses on odd numbered calendar days between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

3. Parking is allowed on both sides of the street all days between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Where parking is currently allowed on one side of the street only, parking is allowed except between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Lewis says the time of informing the public has passed, and going forward violators may be ticketed. "Usually we switch January first to enforcing, this year we have waited until February first."



