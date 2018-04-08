It now goes by the Aquastar. The Port City Princess in Muskegon got a new name Friday, Aug. 2.

The Mart Dock where the ship is docked held a social media contest to rename the vessel. The family that's owned and operated the Port City Princess in Muskegon for nearly three decades sold the ship earlier this year.

Members of the Precious family announced the sale on the Port City Princess' Facebook page in March. A new Muskegon-based ownership group took control of the ship and was in charge of the name change.

The Port City Princess is now the Aquastar @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Vt8Q8xuvkM — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) August 3, 2018

Miss Michigan and Miss Shoreline were on hand for the festivities Friday.

