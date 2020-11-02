MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th day of the second month each year is National 211 Day.

211 helps connect callers to the toll-free number with import services such as healthcare, food, housing, child care, utility assistance, counseling and more.

National 211 day is an effort to raise awareness about the service.

In Michigan there are seven 211 call centers. The 211 call center in Muskegon operates from space inside Central United Methodist Church.

The service is completely free and all you need is a phone to dial 211.

Trained 211 call specialists familiar with a communities resources direct callers to agencies most likely able to meet a callers needs.

"This is our 15-year," said Stacey Gomez, Executive Director Community Access Line of the Lakeshore.

Muskegon's CALL 211 started as a web-site listing community resources for Muskegon County residents.

Now Gomez says callers to 211 can speak with a call specialist 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, call specialists can be reached by text, chat, and e-mail during business hours Monday to Friday.

Muskegon's CALL 211 serves a seven-county region from Ottawa County north to the bridge.

"We know where people can go to get the help that they need," Gomez said.

"It's a consistent reliable confidential resource that they can access anytime."

Last year CALL 211 in Muskegon answered 25,000 calls.

