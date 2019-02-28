MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health is opening a new hospital at it's Muskegon campus in stages. And the latest asset approved for use is the hospital's new helipad.

The new helicopter landing site for bringing patients to the emergency room is just feet from the departments entrance that opened in the fall of 2018.

Two of the ten floors at the new hospital tower are now in use. Including surgical suites, the main lobby, chapel, coffee shop, gift shop and the Fazakerley Family Emergency Center. Four other floors should open to patients this spring or summer.

RELATED: Mercy Health breaks ground on new $271M hospital

During all phases of construction, the Mercy Campus has remained open for emergency care, surgery, inpatient and additional health care services.

Muskegon: Mercy Health project celebrates milestone Mercy Health's new Muskegon campus is celebrating a milestone in the building process on Thursday, Oct. 26. A topping off ceremony was held on Thursday evening when the final steel beam was placed on the top of the tenth floor.

Earlier this month the hospital received permission to begin using the new helipad.

"Everything was designed right along with the building, the location and size," said Jerry Booth, Mercy Health Muskegon's heliport manager.

Booth says depending on the weather pilots can approach and land at the hospital from three different directions. Feedback from the pilots who tested the helipad was positive.

"We wanted them to do touchdowns and get their feedback and make sure they were comfortable with the set up and familiar with it," he said.

From the landing site patients can be transported inside the hospital's emergency department to one of three trauma rooms in less than one minute.

"It's just quick and easy," he said.

The hospital is consolidating services to the Mercy campus. For the time being most medical flights will continue using Mercy Health's Hackly campus.

Just north on US-31 the hospital is working to sell the Mercy Health General Campus. It's more than 20-acres on Oak Avenue.

The property includes the six-story General Hospital, a number of smaller buildings, and land that's undeveloped.

"It's fairly rare to see a large parcel that size available in a city of this size," said Muskegon City Planner Mike Franzak.

City leaders including Franzak believe the property and buildings should attract significant attention from developers.

"A lot of the focus in recent years has been on the downtown, this provides some potential for development on the east side," he said.

The $290 million construction and renovation work at the main campus on Sherman Boulevard is expected to finish within the next 18-months.

Eventually trauma designation will move from the Hackley campus to the Mercy campus. After that transition most medical flights will land and take off from the new helipad.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.