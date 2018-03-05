Calling all street performers!

The City of Hudsonville is inviting you to take part in their brand new weekly event slated to kick off this summer. It's called 'Happenings on Harvey' and as you may have guessed it'll take place the on Harvey Street woonerf in Hudsonville.

The summer series will take place every Friday starting June 1. Organizers plan to have live music, entertainment, art work, and food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say it's already gained a lot of interest on social media and they're excited to bring something new to the area.

"We wanted to exceed their expectations. So when they're walking through Hudsonville we want them to enjoy the music and having something to do some more activities," Lindsey Carlon, with the city of Hudsonville said.

The event is expected to run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every week.

Organizers are looking for more street performers to take park in this event. So if you're interested you can apply for a spot by emailing Lindsey Carlon at lcarlon@hudsonville.org.

