Newaygo High School closed for the day after student sets off firework

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo High School students are being sent home early Monday after a student set off a firework device.

According to Newaygo Superintendent Dr. Peg Mathis, a student lit a firework device inside of a classroom which caused an explosion.

"It has been reported that this was not an attack or designed to be something malicious, but a serious lack of judgment," Dr. Mathis explained on Facebook.

The buildings are on secure mode and due to the smell and smoke in the high school, students will be sent home early.

There is no immediate danger to the public. No one is currently allowed to enter or exit the school until the secure mode has been lifted. Once lifted, authorities on scene will help to evacuate the area safely.

