No one injured in Norton Shores house fire

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Crews are working to learn more about a fire that broke out at a home in Norton Shores early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out some time Wednesday morning and Norton Shores Fire Chief Bob Gagnon said the five people who live there were home when it happened.
The fire started on the first floor, but Gagnon said everyone was able to get out safely. No one was injured in the incident.
The home, located at 133 2nd Avenue, was left badly damaged.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
