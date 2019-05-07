NORTON SHORES, Mich. — UPDATE: Missing man found on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Norton Shores Police Department is looking for a missing person who was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Police said Shea Wyngarden, was last seen near Airline Highway and Shettler Road.

The 51-year-old man has a medical condition that may cause him to act confused and disoriented, police said.

He is described as a white man, 6-foot 2 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. Police said, Wyngarden may be heading to the Holland area where he previously lived and he was carrying multiple duffel bags.

Anyone with information is can call the Norton Shores Police at 231-733-269-1911 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

