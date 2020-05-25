UPDATE: Man with dementia located, police say

The 77-year-old is known to walk around near the Meijer on W. Norton Avenue in Norton Shores.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — UPDATE: Police said Monday morning John Rigg had been located. The Norton Shores Police Department thanked the community for its assistance.

The Norton Shores Police Department is hoping the public can help officers locate a 77-year-old man with dementia missing in the area.

According to a press release, John Rigg was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24 in the 600 block of Lake Forest Lane. He may be wearing a yellow Petoskey shirt with brown shorts.

Police said Rigg has a history of dementia and is known to walk around the Meijer located on W. Norton Avenue.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Rigg should contact Norton Shores Police by calling 911. Information can also be sent to Muskegon Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

