MICHIGAN, USA — A powerful storm will march into West Michigan Thursday providing rain, wind and coastal flooding.

The track of the storm will keep West Michigan on the relatively warm side of things. So, it looks like mostly rain rather than snow.

Because of the storm's track, the EURO model is hinting at the highest rainfall totals staying north of I-96.

The storm will rapidly intensify as it moves into the Great Lakes region. The potential for strong winds exists with some areas seeing gusts in excess of 40 mph with the strongest gusts along the lakeshore.

Wind gusts Thursday could exceed 35 miles per hour. The strongest winds are likely to occur closer to Lake Michigan.

With the strong winds will come gigantic waves. Water levels in the Great Lakes are already close to all-time highs, and coastal flooding and beach erosion will become a concern as well. Waves could exceed 7 feet at times.

Behind the storm, colder and drier air will work into the area. Highs on Friday and Saturday may struggle to reach 40 degrees.

