NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The former sand mines at Nugent Sand in Norton Shores could become West Michigan's newest recreational park, but before that happens leaders on the lakeshore need to hear from the public.

The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing Tuesday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. at the county building to discuss whether the county should pursue the purchase and how to go about securing grant funding.

Nugent Sand is a tract of land along Lake Michigan with approximately 377 acres of land and water, including two inland lakes. The former sand mine closed down about two years ago and the land has been for sale since.

PREVIOUS: Muskegon County officials consider buying Nugent Sand in Norton Shores

The Land Conservancy of West Michigan and Shoreline Development Assistance worked with Muskegon County officials and the landowners to develop a plan for buying the property and turning it into a recreational park with trails, scenic overlooks, kayak launches, fishing areas and beach access to Lake Michigan.

It could take up to two years to turn the Nugent Sand property into a recreational area.

The March 3 meeting could pave the way for the county to pursue grant funding for Nugent Sand through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Trust Fund.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Muskegon County News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.