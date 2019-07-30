High waves, dangerous swimming condition and rip currents all possible on Lake Michigan, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Beach Hazard Advisories in multiple counties.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at beaches from Muskegon to Manistee.

The NWS says beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include, Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater, and Stearns Park in Ludington.

Winds will get up to 15 to 25 mph to generate 2 to 4 foot waves, leading to "a moderate swim hazard risk."

The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium shared 10 water safety tips:

Don’t just bring a lifejacket, wear it Know before you go Stay dry when waves are high Steer clear of the pier Swim near a lifeguard Don’t fight the current Yell for help Flip, Float & Follow Save yourself first Be a water watcher/know the signs of drowning

